-
Today, on Stateside, why Governor Whitmer is holding off on new restrictions, even as COVID-19 cases surge. Plus, how the Latinx community in Washtenaw…
-
Democrats in Congress have become divided on whether someone’s immigration status determines receiving COVID-19 stimulus checks. Michigan Senators Debbie…
-
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has announced that is forgiving $509,888 worth of debt accrued by people incarcerated in the county jail.Anyone who…
-
As of Thursday morning, 20 cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant, or B.1.1.7, had been identified in Michigan — 14 in Washtenaw County, six in Wayne.In…
-
Washtenaw County’s prosecutor’s office is about to undergo a major shakeup. Friday is the first day on the job for new county prosecutor Eli Savit. Savit…
-
The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development is distributing 10,000 free masks to residents. It's a part of a state program that…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday the results of her office's investigation into three separate incidents of alleged police…
-
After a months-long investigation into Washtenaw County court records, a citizen-led group has released hard data on racial disparities in how people are…
-
Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton has released body cam videos showing Sha'Teina Grady El fiercely resisting arrest, including biting a deputy on the…
-
Black people make up over a third of all COVID-19 cases in Michigan, according to data the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released…