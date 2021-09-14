-
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has announced that is forgiving $509,888 worth of debt accrued by people incarcerated in the county jail.Anyone who…
Thursday the Michigan State Senate unanimously passed reforms for police training. While the bill in question, proposed by Ann Arbor-area Senator Jeff…
A Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputy has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is conducted into a video recorded incident showing him…
Almost one quarter of the budgeted positions for corrections officers in the Washtenaw County jail are unfilled.Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry L. Clayton…
The rise in police shootings of unarmed black people, and the sharp rise in ambush-style attacks on police officers, among other factors, have many law…