-
Today on Stateside, what a primary election looks like in the midst of a pandemic. Also, a deep dive into how leftover human feces and other waste from…
-
There are 12 toxic hot spots in Michigan called Areas of Concern. These are places in the Great Lakes basin where pollution and development have damaged…
-
Pity the lowly wood pallet. Nobody thinks about it. But it does so much work.Most merchandise in supermarkets and big box stores is shipped on wood…
-
It looked like an April Fools' Day joke.A pair of Porta-potties set up near a busy campus bus stop, student and faculty volunteers in T-shirts with "Pee…
-
Researchers have set up two Porta potties by a bus stop on the University of Michigan's central campus today. They're hoping to gather enough urine to…
-
Wastewater from fracked wells that produce gas and oil in Pennsylvania and West Virginia is coming to Ohio. Julie Grant, a reporter who has been…
-
Michigan officials might allow up to 36 tons of low-level radioactive waste from Pennsylvania into a landfill in Belleville after other states have…
-
The following is a summary of a previously recorded interview. To hear the complete segment, click the audio above. Here’s an alternative energy source…
-
Mark Kurlyandchik, author of “Waste Matters,” is tracking his trash.Kurlyandchik’s recent Hour Magazine article investigated Michigan’s treatment of its…
-
Have you ever seen those plastic forks or spoons made from corn or potatoes? It’s a big trend right now.They’re compostable. So in theory... this…