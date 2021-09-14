-
There was lead in the drinking water in 2018. There was lead in the water in 2019 and 2020. This summer, after a sixth round of testing, there was still…
It’s just before 6 p.m. on a breezy Wednesday evening in Little Village, a neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. Department of Water Management staffers…
Health officials are asking people in Benton Harbor to run their water for at least five minutes before using any. That’s after nearly 50 homes in the…
Tomorrow is World Water Day, and the beginning of the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development.That’s also the day a very…
Some West Michigan residents are being advised to keep their water running this winter.Kalamazoo and Muskegon Heights issued frozen water advisories this…
In just five years, more than 35% of American households could find themselves unable to afford water bills.That’s the startling conclusion of a new study…
Fifteen years ago, a group called Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation sued Nestle Waters North America, a division of the huge international…
New test results show lead levels in Kalamazoo’s water system have dropped.The federal limit for lead in water is 15 parts per billion. Last time the city…
The hunt is on for lead pipes in Detroit.Flint officials still don’t know where all the city’s lead service lines are. That’s because the building records…
The state has unveiled the first part of a strategy to protect what it calls Michigan’s “globally unique water resources.”The 30-year water strategy is a…