Michigan residents who are behind on their water bills will soon be getting some relief.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will…
More than $1.2 million in water bill assistance available for low-income Flint and Detroit residentsThe Great Lakes Water Authority is allocating more than $1.2 million to help customers cover their current and overdue water bills. About $794,000 is…
There’s now a larger pot of money to help households struggling to pay water bills in Detroit and Flint. It comes from the Great Lakes Water Authority’s…
Low-income households across metro Detroit can't afford their water bills, and new research from the University of Michigan says there’s now an…
Last year, more than 27,000 Detroit homes had water shut off because of what the city says were unpaid bills. In some neighborhoods, one in five homes…
Judith Pruitt’s water bill is $7,545.29.That’s after the Flint retiree withdrew nearly $900 out of her savings account a few weeks ago to pay the city, or…
A contract to discontinue water to delinquent Detroit homes has gone up to $12.7 million in three years without approval from City Council.Joel Kurth of…
Flint residents will not be a water bill next week. But instead, they’ll get a statement showing a state credit.The state gave Flint $30 million to help…
Flint residents waiting for relief on their water bills are going to have to wait a little longer.On Friday, city administrator Sylvester Jones said the…
By the end of this week, Flint residents might start receiving water and sewer bills again.In February, Gov. Snyder signed a bill giving the city of Flint…