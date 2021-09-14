water contamination

-
New legislation in the Michigan Senate would increase the timeframe during which legal action could be taken against polluters in Michigan.Under current…
-
State officials held the first of three public hearings on Wednesday on plans to set limits on PFAS in drinking water. Certain kinds of the industrial…
-
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) is urging the Department of Defense to replace PFAS-foam at military bases faster.She sent a letter to the…
-
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sent draft rules that would limit PFAS contamination in drinking water to Governor Whitmer’s office…
-
Not enough people have taken a PFAS exposure assessment, says Kent County and state health officials.The Michigan Department of Health and Human services…
-
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin introduced a bill that aims to monitor PFAS in drinking water.The Democratic congresswoman’s bill seeks to amend the…
-
The EPA has ordered a West Michigan shoe manufacturer to excavate part of the Rogue River.Wolverine Worldwide used products containing chemicals,…
-
Last summer, the state began investigating PFAS contamination is two sites close to Kalamazoo.Investigations of the former location of Production Plated…
-
Plainfield Township could end up paying millions of dollars more than it though due to PFAS.Residents of Plainfield Township in Kent County, north of…
-
Environmental activists are accusing the Department of Defense of trying to weaken proposed new cleanup standards for a group of industrial chemicals.The…