-
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit calling for home delivery of bottled water in Flint.The exact details of the settlement are for now being kept…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder delivered his seventh State of the State address on Tuesday. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state should have to deliver water to every household in Flint that doesn’t have water filters properly…
-
A judge has appointed a mediator in a federal case that could dramatically change how the state of Michigan responds to the Flint water crisis.Last month,…
-
“Cavalier." That’s how one group is describing the state of Michigan’s response to the latest attempt to force bottled water delivery to Flint…