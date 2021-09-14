water filter

-
The state will stop subsidizing Flint water bills this month.When will the state stop distributing bottled water? People in Flint still make daily or…
Health officials say filtered Flint tap water is now safe enough for children and pregnant women to drink.For months, concerns about potential lead…
Today President Obama heads to Flint, Michigan to meet with residents still dealing with the water crisis.He’s set to meet with residents, participate in…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is “not impressed” by Governor Snyder’s pledge to drink only Flint water for the next 30 days. The governor made the pledge to…
New tests suggest filters work even in Flint homes with high levels of lead in the drinking water.EPA officials say 50 homes have tested at 150 parts per…
Officials are now going door to door in Flint handing out water filters.Genesee County reserve sheriff’s deputies started knocking on doors just after 10…
Today people lined up in the rain to get water filters in Flint.The state is handing out 20,000 Brita filters to people at risk for high lead in their tap…