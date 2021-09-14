-
Today on Stateside, the state budget needs to be approved by Governor Gretchen Whitmer tonight to avoid a partial government shutdown. But the governor…
Water filters that you attach to your faucet are known to be good for filtering out heavy metals like lead and disinfectants like chlorine. But they’re…
Three years ago today, Flint switched the source of its drinking water, and triggered a public health crisis.Today, many residents are still drinking…
The state will stop subsidizing Flint water bills this month.When will the state stop distributing bottled water? People in Flint still make daily or…
For more than a year, Flint residents have been told to use filters on their taps to screen lead from their drinking water. Filters on kitchen faucets are…
In Flint, experts are warning that one potential solution to the city’s lead-tainted tap water has some serious potential downsides.Whole house filters…
A federal appeals court may weigh in this week on a lower court order that directs the state of Michigan and the city of Flint to start delivering water…
When the Flint water disaster exploded, the state began sending emergency supplies to the city: millions and millions of dollars worth of bottled water,…
Free bottled water, filters and cartridges aren’t going anywhere. That’s the message the state is trying to send Flint residents ahead of the looming…
The Genesee County Medical Society suggests pregnant women and children under 6 in Flint should stick to bottled water until more tests are…