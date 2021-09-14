water lawsuit

-
Class-action lawsuits against state and local officials involved in the Flint water crisis will go forward.A federal appeals court reinstated claims…
-
A lengthy order from a federal judge is allowing part of a wide-ranging Flint water crisis lawsuit to go forward. Plaintiffs are Flint residents Shari…
-
Another day, another class-action lawsuit is filed seeking damages in the Flint water crisis.But this one is a little different from the rest. The lawsuit…
-
The state of Michigan has filed a motion to dismiss a potential class action lawsuit in the Flint water crisis. The motion was filed Monday afternoon in…
-
An attorney is looking for parents in Flint who may have lost custody of their children after having their water shutoff.Attorney Valdemar Washington is…