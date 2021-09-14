-
Lakes Michigan and Huron have been at record levels for each month so far this year. But water levels are expected to decline before they reach the…
Lawmakers in Lansing will consider a bill this week that would allow for temporary boating speed limits when water levels are high.Artie Bryson is…
Parts of Michigan ended the year under flood advisories, as the state’s rivers continue to be high from an extremely wet 2019.The National Weather Service…
High Great Lakes water levels are threatening some homes and other structures. On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of…
Rising water levels in the Great Lakes are bringing pieces of shipwrecks ashore along Michigan's Lake Huron shoreline.State Maritime Archaeologist Wayne…
Water levels in the Great Lakes have been rising, and that means shrinking shorelines.Drew Gronewald is a hydrologist with the University of Michigan’s…
Piping plovers are an endangered species of bird that builds its nests on Great Lakes beaches. Its main habitat is the Sleeping Bear Dunes. But some of…
Rising Great Lakes water levels are causing damage to some structures on Michigan shorelines. The Holland Sentinel reports a section of seawall at Kollen…
Like many of us, listener Steven Drews, from Lapeer, and his family love spending time at Lake Michigan during the summer. But for the past couple of…
Tsunamis in the oceans are often triggered by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. But scientists say there’s a kind of tsunami that’s also a common…