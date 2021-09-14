-
Realtors and interest groups opposed to regulation are shaping septic system policies in Michigan's state and local politics. Realtors don't like the...
The Environmental Protection Agency is currently seeking public comment on an application for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) to set their own…
Today on Stateside, why the disparity in road funding between rural and urban roads will persist, even under Governor Whitmer’s proposed increase in tax…
The latest testing shows the level of lead in Flint’s tap water has declined again.Flint’s drinking water has been closely tested since the height of the…
Fourteen Michigan water treatment plants from Port Huron to Monroe now have a coordinated early warning system.Kelley Karll, an engineer with the…
A group of Detroit students walked out of class in protest on Wednesday, the same day the state uses student attendance numbers to decide how much…
A majority of Americans say the federal government isn’t doing enough to protect air and water quality.That’s the latest from a national Pew Research…
Low-income, rural areas are the most vulnerable to drinking water quality violations that could affect people’s health, according to a new nationwide…
Near a landfill in northern Michigan, residents have been dealing with undrinkable water for decades. Now, a new proposal at the landfill makes them even…
There’s too much salt getting into our rivers and streams.A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds over the past 50 years,…