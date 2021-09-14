-
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib plans to introduce a bill on Friday that would offer forgivable loans to people who have fallen behind on utility payments…
The City of Saginaw is delaying the resumption of its water shutoff program, which had been suspended during the pandemic.Water shutoffs due to unpaid…
Starting Tuesday, Saginaw city officials are “suspending” new water shutoffs, after drawing criticism for sending out 750 shutoff notices earlier this…
The city of Muskegon is resuming shutoffs for failure to pay water bills this week, after a statewide pandemic moratorium expired at the end of…
“Water is life, water is power, water is a right.”So said Chicago Reverend Marilyn Pagan-Banks, to the sound of lapping waves on Lake Michigan, during a…
The statewide moratorium on water shutoffs expires at the end of the month, and some groups are concerned that many Michiganders won't be able to catch up…
A temporary statewide ban on water shutoffs at occupied homes arising from unpaid bills is set to automatically expire on the last day of March.The sunset…
A temporary statewide ban on water shutoffs at occupied residences due to unpaid bills will last until March 31, 2021 under legislation signed Tuesday by…
This week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made a startling announcement: the city will continue its moratorium on water service shutoffs for the next two…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended a moratorium on water service shutoffs for non-payment through the end of the year.The new executive order…