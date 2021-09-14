water systems

-
Michigan farmers irrigate with 187 billion gallons of groundwater a year. Is the state prepared for more?
Michigan has a long list of water problems: raw sewage overflowing into the Great Lakes, PFAS chemicals in groundwater and, of course, the countless lead…
Once again, the city of Flint is being put on notice by the state about problems with its water system. Last year, the Michigan Department of…
Low-income, rural areas are the most vulnerable to drinking water quality violations that could affect people’s health, according to a new nationwide…
A bill stalled in the Michigan state Senate is the latest skirmish in a national fight over who will supply water pipes to cities.State Senator Rick Jones…
Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department will slash its workforce in a drastic overhaul set to take place over at least five years.The move comes as city…
Drowning is the leading cause of injury related death among children less than 4 years of age. That's according to a new report released by the Centers…
A coalition of union and environmental groups says it’s time for the federal government to invest more money in the nation’s aging water and sewer lines.…
A new study indicates racial minorities pay more for water and sewer service than whites in Michigan.Michigan State University researchers looked at what…
Water bills in Benton Harbor will jump at least 40-percent in November.Benton Harbor’s water system has served the city and surrounding Benton Charter,…