water testing

Time is running out for an online fundraising campaign for a program that uses Flint teenagers to test their neighbors' tap water.Tests have shown lead…
New reporting from MLive has found that Selfridge Air National Guard Base is a major source of chemical contamination in the Clinton River and Lake St.…
The head of Flint's public schools says he wants the state to agree to a comprehensive plan to monitor water in district schools.Flint school buildings…
There’s still a lot of money on the table for Michigan schools that wish to test their drinking water for lead. Far fewer school districts have taken…
Governor Rick Snyder signed a bipartisan bill Friday that will require public water supply systems to tell customers about elevated lead levels. The law…
New tests show lead levels in Flints water are back within federal standards.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the new data shows more…
Flint homeowners are getting new kits to test their tap water from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.For nearly a year, Flint residents…
This week, Flint officials hope to ink contracts with three companies to begin removing lead service lines.The service lines have been a major source of…
The University of Michigan says it's testing the drinking water on its Ann Arbor campus for lead and copper.The school say it's just a precautionary…
Governor Snyder’s office says new data show water quality improving in "at-risk" homes in Flint.For months, the government has been testing the tap water…