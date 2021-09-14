-
The Ann Arbor City Council has approved $3.8 million worth of upgrades to improve the city’s water system. $3.4 million of that money will go to…
Fourteen Michigan water treatment plants from Port Huron to Monroe now have a coordinated early warning system.Kelley Karll, an engineer with the…
The state has proposed an agreement to fix some ongoing problems at Detroit’s wastewater treatment plant.The consent order from the Michigan Department of…
Metro Detroit's water authority is assuring people the water is safe to drink after some downriver Detroit-area residents noticed their drinking water…
The Next IdeaMy work in ecological design leads me to think about how the billions of dollars that governments must invest to replace and repair…
The city of Flint may have equipment in place by the end of the week to improve chlorine levels in city water. But it may not be operating.The…
It looked like an April Fools' Day joke.A pair of Porta-potties set up near a busy campus bus stop, student and faculty volunteers in T-shirts with "Pee…
Before I talk about the small bits of chemicals often found in drinking water, I want to direct some attention to the national water contamination story…