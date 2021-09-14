-
There are plans to turn a run-down Lansing golf course into a $100 million mixed used development.The rough on the old Waverly golf course has been…
-
The city of Lansing could soon get a nearly $6 million check from a developer who wants to buy one of the capital city’s old municipal golf courses.The…
-
A former city-owned golf course will soon be for sale in Lansing.Lansing closed the Waverly golf course in 2007. Since then the grass has grown high on…
-
Lansing voters will decide Tuesday if they want to put for a ‘For Sale’ sign on a large chunk of city park land. Back in January, the Lansing city council…
-
The Waverly golf course in Lansing could be a developer’s dream. City council president Brian Jeffries calls the 120 acre parcel of parkland ‘prime…