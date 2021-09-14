Wayne County budget

-
Michigan has approved Wayne County's request to be released from its 14-month financial management agreement with the state.County Executive Warren Evans…
-
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry talked about Flint's struggling water and sewer fund, while Wayne County has its first budget surplus in…
-
Just a few months after a state-declared financial emergency, Wayne County officials are trumpeting what they call “swift” and “substantial” progress on…
-
Governor Snyder has made it official: Wayne County is in a state of financial emergency.County Executive Warren Evans had asked for the declaration.Wayne…
-
If you’ve studied biology, you may know about a phenomenon called protective coloration. Snowshoe hares, for example, are brown in the fall and white in…
-
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says the time to right the county’s finances is “fading quickly.”Evans issued that warning Tuesday as he sent his…
-
The Michigan Department of Treasury started reviewing Wayne County’s financial situation Friday.The state review comes after Wayne County’s top…
-
Wayne County executive Warren Evans has asked state officials to declare a financial emergency there.In a letter to state treasurer Nick Khouri Wednesday,…
-
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans today rolled out a financial recovery plan he says could save the county's general fund $230 million over the next…
-
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans issued an executive order Monday imposing a spending and hiring freeze.The county will not fill vacant positions, with…