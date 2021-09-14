-
Wayne County is in the middle of an effort to reduce its jail population, and it’s just received some early data to help guide that effort.The county is…
-
Three female inmates are suing the Wayne County Jail over what they call embarrassing, humiliating, and degrading alleged strip search practices.The…
-
A long-standing jail problem in Wayne County may be resolved.By a 14-to-1 vote, the Wayne County Commission has approved a deal with Dan Gilbert’s private…
-
The Wayne County Commission sealed a deal to swap some land with the city of Detroit Thursday.It’s part of a larger deal that has the county partnering…
-
It looks like Wayne County may finally have a solution for its long-stalled jail project. The county has reached a tentative agreement with Dan Gilbert's…
-
Wayne County announced Friday it's scrapping plans to complete construction on its stalled jail project on Gratiot Avenue near Greektown.It will instead…
-
A three-party land swap that would be the beginning of a project to get a new Wayne County Jail built near downtown Detroit cleared a hurdle Tuesday.…
-
The Detroit City Council on Tuesday put a short-term hold on plans to start a land swap that could provide a new location for the Wayne County jail.The…
-
A plan to build a multi-million dollar soccer stadium in downtown Detroit appears dead.Billionaire businessmen Tom Gores and Dan Gilbert have struck a…
-
The state Senate Judiciary Committee this week heard testimony on campus free speech legislation. This comes on the heels of some high profile cases in…