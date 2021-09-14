wayne county prosecutors office

-
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has survived a strong challenge to win the Democratic primary.With 83% of precincts reporting, Worthy has garnered…
-
Prosecutor’s races don’t usually get much attention from voters, but that’s not the case this year. With ongoing protests against police violence and…
-
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy hopes to channel some first time young offenders into a new mediation program and away from the criminal justice…
-
A Detroit man faces child abuse and weapons charges after authorities say his 3-year-old son picked up a loaded gun and accidentally shot and wounded…
-
Update: 2:20 p.m.Officer Glenn Doss died at Detroit Receiving Hospital shortly after 1:00 this afternoon, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.…
-
This week, Enbridge Energy reported the protective coating has worn off of it's Line 5 pipeline in more spots than previously revealed. Line 5 is the oil…
-
After the judge dismissed the murder charge against him, and advised LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life, he held his sobbing mother in the hallway just…
-
An effort to investigate and prosecute crimes against LGBTQ people in Wayne County is expanding.The Fair Michigan Justice Project was founded a little…
-
Community leaders in Detroit this week are calling on Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to change the way her office prosecutes cases. They she has been…
-
The online publication Jalopnik has released an investigative report which looks at whether the Detroit Police Department, back in the 1990s, used false…