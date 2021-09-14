weaver recall

-
Witnesses in court today agreed there are issues with signatures on a recall petition against Flint mayor Karen Weaver. However, it remains unclear…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is challenging almost a quarter of the signatures that appear on a petition trying to recall her from office.County and city…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has until the end of the day Monday to challenge signatures on a recall petition against her. Opponents started the recall effort…
-
Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.According to a news…
-
A recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor reaches a milestone this week.Recall organizer Arthur Woodson declined to comment last week on the status of the…
-
A Genesee County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday concerning a recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has been in…
-
Tomorrow, the Genesee County Board of Electors will consider language in a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.The recall is aimed at…