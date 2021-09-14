-
Two people came up with a simple solution to help Michigan’s local businesses that are hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The solution is a website…
-
Are you one of those travelers who scours the web, checking for the very best prices on all of the travel sites, big and small?How much time does it take…
-
You know you’ve got a problem when people start a thread on Reddit titled, “How not to optimize a website.”One Reddit commenter writes...The online…
-
It took an intense campaign in Michigan in 2008 to get voters to approve proposal 2, allowing embryonic stem-cell research.On today's show we talk to a…
-
Once a Michigander, always a Michigander, even if you've moved away from the Mitten State.That's the idea that underpins a new website and social network…
-
There is no shortage of articles, quotes, and news stories telling us what politicians, business titans and other leaders think of Michigan and its…
-
Founders of a new startup company are trying to help teens create a professional online presence.The website Meritful.com launched this week. It's sort of…