State lawmakers have taken another step to revoke cash assistance from families with kids who persistently miss school.The state Senate approved the bill…
Michigan families could lose their cash assistance if one or more of their children persistently miss school. That’s under a bill approved by the state…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a measure to set up a three-county pilot project to try out suspicion-based drug testing of people who apply for welfare…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss a bill aimed at protecting religious freedom, another that would cut off welfare payments to…
The state House has approved a bill that would revoke welfare payments from people who fail drug tests. The state would implement the one-year pilot…
Well, here’s some news you’ve been waiting for.Two bills may soon be on the governor’s desk requiring suspicion-based drug testing for welfare recipients.…
In This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rina Miller and political analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss bills in Lansing to penalize poor people who use…
During the debate on Medicaid expansion, one of the program’s biggest foes said something worth consideration.State Senator Patrick Colbeck of Canton is a…
In 1998, Amy Valderas was a single mom with three kids, all under the age of seven. She had no work experience, and lived with her sister. So she went to…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a new law (House Bill 4042) to ensure that dead people and incarcerated citizens are not eligible for Michigan’s Bridge…