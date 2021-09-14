-
Stateside: More people eligible for welfare; Pure Michigan’s impact; state’s most endangered speciesToday on Stateside, more people will be eligible for welfare benefits like food stamps and cash assistance under new rules rolled out by Governor Gretchen…
-
The Trump administration’s proposed budget would potentially cut housing subsidies, child care assistance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,…
-
In 1998, Amy Valderas was a single mom with three kids, all under the age of seven. She had no work experience, and lived with her sister. So she went to…
-
House passes welfare reform bills“The state House has passed bills to revoke welfare benefits based on drug use and persistent school absences. One bill…
-
Michigan Watch is working with the online magazine Bridge in a year-long collaboration, following families who were cut from welfare cash assistance by a…
-
The legislature recently approved a bill that would impose a stricter four-year lifetime limit on welfare cash assistance. The new limits could affect…