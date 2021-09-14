well water

-
Michigan Radio's "The Environment Report" has just wrapped up a week-long series called Michigan's Silent Poison.Reporter Rebecca Williams worked in…
This week, the Environment Report is taking a look at Michigan’s silent poison — arsenic.Federal standards allow public drinking water supplies to have…
Arsenic occurs naturally, and Michigan is one of a handful of states with unusually high arsenic concentrations in groundwater.Arsenic was also used in…
There’s no way to tell if arsenic is in your water without testing it. Arsenic has no taste and no smell.Certain parts of Michigan have higher than…
Arsenic is nearly synonymous with poison. But most people don't realize that they consume small amounts of it in the food they eat and the water they…
Parts of southeast Michigan – especially in the Thumb – have higher than average levels of arsenic in the groundwater.Arsenic can cause cancer. It’s been…
If you’re on city water, your drinking water has to comply with a federal regulation that limits the amount of arsenic in it, but if you’re on a private…
Arsenic is a deadly poison, and there are people in Michigan getting arsenic at levels high above federal standards every time they drink the water coming…
In some parts of the U.S., arsenic in the groundwater is just a natural part of the geology. Michigan is one of several states where elevated levels of…
It’s been called “the mother of all poisons.” You can't taste arsenic and you can’t smell it, which is why it’s been the poison of choice for centuries.…