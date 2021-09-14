-
Midland and other cities were hit hard by a flood caused by heavy rains and the failure of a weak dam.More than 2,500 homes were damaged. There was an…
-
Last week, the Trump administration revealed it would be repealing the Clean Water Rule, also called the Waters of the United States Act. Now, activists…
-
Michiganders have mixed reactions to the Trump administration rolling back a key Obama-era environmental regulation.The administration says revoking an…
-
The Trump administration plans to revoke an Obama-era regulation that provided federal protection to many U.S. wetlands and streams.Two Environmental…
-
Tuesday was a busy day for legislators in Lansing.Lawmakers are pushing through bills at a breathtaking pace before the new Legislature, and Democratic…
-
The state Senate's Natural Resources Committee is expected to vote soon on a bill deregulating Michigan's small wetlands. Senate Bill 1211 would remove…
-
A bill sponsored by State Senator Tom Casperson would remove protections from some Michigan’s wetlands, inland lakes, and streams. In a recent letter,…
-
A proposed bill under consideration by a Michigan Senate committee would roll back protections for Michigan's wetlands. The bill would increase the…
-
The state Legislature is considering bills that would speed up wetland restoration in Michigan.“Wetlands are nature’s answer to a lot of our societal woes…
-
Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of groundwater…