-
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an informant inspired the movie "White Boy Rick" has filed a lawsuit seeking $100…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear from Kalamazoo’s city manager about the response to protests over homelessness in the city. Plus, parents aren’t the only ones…
-
After almost 30 years in prison, Rick Wershe, better known as White Boy Rick, has been paroled. Wershe claims he is is the nation's longest-serving…
-
Richard Wershe Jr., otherwise known as "White Boy Rick", has been in prison for nearly 30 years. He's serving a life sentence because he was caught as a…
-
His name is Richard Wershe Junior.Doesn’t ring a bell?Try the name the media slapped on him when he got a life sentence at the age of 17, after police…