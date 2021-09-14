-
The federal government won't be sending additional vaccines to Michigan. That's despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s efforts to secure more shots as cases…
Michigan’s efforts to combat PFAS contamination could get a boost from a bill up for a vote on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives. PFAS are a…
The White House will recognize a Detroit man for his role in establishing a drug recovery program. Andre Johnson is the President and CEO of the Detroit…
White House and federal officials met with LGBT advocates in Metro Detroit on Thursday, as part of a summit focused on creating safe schools and improving…
This week, the White House rolled out a proposal to provide free community college tuition to qualifying students, which could remove financial barriers…
President Barack Obama has given the nation's highest honor for achievement in science and technology to a University of Michigan political science and…
If you have ever visited the White House, you know it's an exciting memory you always treasure.But how many of us can say we not only visited the White…
BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Two men who became spouses at a Michigan Indian reservation in a state that bans same-sex marriages have been invited to the…
Oakland County is being recognized this week by the Obama administration for economic innovation. The county implemented shared online services, allowing…
Small business owners and hopeful entrepreneurs are in Detroit today to get advice on starting or improving a business.The Urban Economic Forum, held by…