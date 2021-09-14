-
The Environmental Protection Agency announced today two toxic hot spots in Michigan have been cleaned up.Work is now complete at White Lake in Muskegon…
-
An inland lake north of Muskegon that was once one of the most polluted places surrounding the Great Lakes is making big progress. Most of the pollution…
-
An inland lake north of Muskegon is expected to reach a major milestone this year. Officials anticipate White Lake will be removed from a list of the…
-
The cleanup of one of Michigan's environmental "Areas of Concern" (AOC) is now a step closer to being finished.White Lake in Muskegon County is one of 43…
-
All this week we're bringing you a special series on cancer and the environment.Cancer is a scary enough word, and cancer cluster can sound even scarier.…
-
An inland lake in west Michigan is getting a boost from the federal government to help clean up pollution and restore wildlife habitats.It’s one of many…
-
Residents of White Lake gathered this morning to dispute their inclusion on a list of cancer clusters in Michigan. The list was compiled by the National…