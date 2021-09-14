-
Dana Serafin still hauls in 20,000-pound boatloads of whitefish to supply regional restaurants and markets, but in recent years, the Saginaw Bay fisherman…
-
The downtown office for the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of the Chippewa Indians Fisheries Management Program is a simple, small two-story brick building. But…
-
The nationwide shutdown was especially ill-timed for fishers in the Great Lakes.Many deal in lake whitefish, a species that dwells in cold waters. The…
-
A decline in lake whitefish is pushing some tribal commercial fishermen out of Lakes Michigan and Huron. They’re spending more time in Lake Superior, the…
-
Lake whitefish are the most important commercial fish species in Michigan.But in the last decade, state biologists say fishers are harvesting about a…
-
The rules for commercial fishing in Michigan are being rewritten in Lansing. The law is old and needs to be updated. There are only 21 non-tribal…
-
It’s the busy time of year for commercial fishing on the Great Lakes. But the price of whitefish is about half what it was three years ago, because of…