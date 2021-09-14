-
In the archives at the Grand Rapids Public Library, there is a recording, made by the historian Carolyn Shapiro-Shapin in 1998.“This is an interview with…
Vaccine waiver rates for school-age children have increased slightly in Michigan.The Detroit News reports that Department of Health and Human Services…
Mother loses daughter to whooping cough. Now she fights to improve Michigan’s poor vaccination rate.Baby Francesca was just 12 weeks old when she came down with a cough. Nine days later, she died of pertussis, better known as whooping cough.Now, her…
Oakland County health officials say they’re seeing a spike in whooping cough (AKA pertussis), largely among kids in day care and preschool. That’s likely…
A Traverse City school is closed this week due to a whooping cough outbreak.County health officials say there are 10 confirmed of the illness also known…
Michigan has the fourth highest rate in the nation of parents who refuse to have their children vaccinated for religious, medical and other reasons. Many…
It might be embarrassing, but expecting mothers: it is ok to tell friends and family to be vaccinated before they see your baby.Pertussis, or Whooping…
Washington, Montana and other states are experiencing pertussis outbreaks.The respiratory disease, also known as whooping cough, is highly contagious. If…