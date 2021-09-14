-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s ban on Russian boar and other breeds of exotic swine. Michigan banned several strains of boar as…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOBUKrMXfGw&feature=player_embeddedA farmer in Michigan could face up to $700,000 in fines for keeping a hybrid breed of…
On July 8th, the Department of Natural Resources will follow through with a designation that wild hogs are an invasive species. There are several thousand…
Wild hogs have been the talk of the state legislature this week. Hunting ranches call the hogs Russian boars. They’re brown and hairy and the males have…
Rural Michigan is fighting a war with feral swine and wild boars. The problem is getting worse. Now, the state is about to take a major step up declaring…