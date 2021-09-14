-
Tens of thousands of trumpeter swans once flourished in the Great Lakes region. But widespread hunting brought the birds to the brink of extinction, and…
Microplastic pollution has been building up in the Great Lakes for at least four decades, but our understanding of its impact on fish and other aquatic…
Research shows chemicals banned years and even decades ago are showing up in some Great Lakes shorebirds. Scientists found P-C-Bs used as a coolant in…
Wildlife are being poisoned and much of the time people using the poisons are not even aware of the danger. One Michigan resident is on a crusade to make…
An image of a cougar was caught on a landowner’s trail camera in Gogebic County in the west side of the Upper Peninsula, on July 7.The Michigan Department…
This week marks the fifth annual Leopold Festival, an event that takes place on the Les Cheneaux Islands in honor of Aldo Leopold, one of the founders of…
More than four million people crossed the Straits of Mackinac last year. But they are also one of the busiest migration spots for raptors, or birds of…
The elk is an important Michigan symbol. It’s even on our state flag. But have you ever seen an elk in the wild in Michigan? Did you even know there are…
Many Americans are ok with genetic engineering of animals if it benefits human health. But a lot of people oppose other uses of the technology. Those are…
Continuing our look at conservation and restoration efforts paying off: animal species here in Michigan that were threatened – but are now coming…