One year. That’s how long the former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine was sentenced to spend in jail on…
A jury has found a former Michigan State University dean guilty of a felony and two misdemeanors. William Strampel was dean of the College of Osteopathic…
A jury is expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of former Michigan State University dean William Strampel.Strampel was the dean of the…
The trial of the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University began on Thursday. William Strampel is charged with not…
Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against William Strampel. He’s the former head of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine who also supervised…
Michigan State University is paying the legal bills for three former officials who have been indicted on charges related to former MSU sports doctor Larry…
William Strampel, former Michigan State University dean of osteopathic medicine, has one more day to decide if he wants to retire from Michigan State with…
Former Michigan State University dean William Strampel will go to trial for sexual misconduct at Michigan State University. Strampel was in court for a…
There are new developments in the criminal case against a former dean of Michigan State University. A judge says two women cannot testify against William…
A former Michigan State University dean is accused of using practice medical exams for his own sexual pleasure.William Strampel has already been charged…