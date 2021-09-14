-
State lawmakers are working on legislation they hope will prevent another crisis like the one in the Buena Vista school district. Students there sat at…
-
The litany of school districts in serious money trouble is long and growing longer: Buena Vista, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Pontiac, Albion.Now we hear that…
-
Ypsilanti’s Public Schools continue to battle red ink before consolidating with Willow Run Community Schools this summer.Dedrick Martin is Superintendent…
-
A school board will be appointed Monday for the merging Ypsilanti and Willow Run school districts.The board of the regional Washtenaw Intermediate School…
-
Two struggling Michigan school districts will ask voters in November if they should merge.Ypsilanti Public Schools has about 3,600 students; Willow Run…