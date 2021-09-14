-
Republicans have introduced a new bill in the state Senate to stop what wind-rich communities are calling a "bait and switch" by utilities.Rick Sundquist…
Updated 2:07 p.m. 02/04/2021The Natural Resources Defense Council says the Midwest energy grid operator known as MISO hasn't planned enough interstate…
The COVID Relief Package passed by Congress includes an extension in a tax credit for solar power. That credit was supposed to be reduced at the first of…
Utility companies are required to file long-term plans with the state government. DTE Energy filed a plan in 2018 and the Michigan Public Service…
Lake Erie could become home to an offshore wind farm in the next few years.The proposed Icebreaker Wind project is a six-turbine wind farm that could be…
Most wind energy projects in Michigan are on farmland in the southern part of the state. They are often controversial even there, but one company wants to…
DTE Energy's Pine River wind park became operational this week. The utility now has 14 wind parks and 31 solar projects in Michigan.Dave Harwood is with…
General Motors says it is buying enough wind energy from DTE Energy to power its Warren Tech Center and most of its headquarters in Detroit. That follows…
A University of Michigan researcher says people have more negative views of wind turbines if communities fail to be open and transparent when considering…
Wind energy became popular because it can reduce the need for polluting coal and gas generated electricity. But, things are shifting now.“The primary…