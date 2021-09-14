-
General Motors says it is buying enough wind energy from DTE Energy to power its Warren Tech Center and most of its headquarters in Detroit. That follows…
Renewable Energy Systems hopes to build a 130 megawatt wind farm on privately owned timberlands in the Upper Peninsual of Michigan. The Summit Lake Wind…
A Cleveland company that’s trying to build the first offshore wind farm on the Great Lakes has been waiting since last July for the state of Ohio to…
DTE Energy plans to move out of the state's reliably windy Thumb region for its next wind farm.The utility has signed up 120 landowners so far in Branch…