-
Today on Stateside, another attempt by the RTA to bring coordinated mass transit to Southeast Michigan. Plus, the Detroit Police Department’s attempts to…
-
Lake Erie could become home to an offshore wind farm in the next few years.The proposed Icebreaker Wind project is a six-turbine wind farm that could be…
-
A University of Michigan researcher says people have more negative views of wind turbines if communities fail to be open and transparent when considering…
-
Another Michigan community is pushing back against wind turbines. In Monitor Township, the Board of Trustrees unanimously passed a moratorium on building…
-
DTE Energy plans to move out of the state's reliably windy Thumb region for its next wind farm.The utility has signed up 120 landowners so far in Branch…
-
The Next IdeaYou’ve heard of a “hotbed of innovation” – a time and place where money and talent flow towards the creation of new ideas. Sometimes, though,…
-
More Michiganders participated in state's program to generate on-site renewable energy in 2016 compared to 2015.The Michigan Public Service Commission's…
-
Construction of a Consumers Energy wind turbine project in Michigan is expected to start three years ahead of schedule.The Michigan Public Service…
-
The state of Michigan’s renewable energy mandate requires energy providers to supply 15% of electricity from renewable sources by 2022. So far, all of…
-
DTE is looking to focus its wind energy development beyond Huron County after voters there rejected proposals to expand the number of wind turbines in…