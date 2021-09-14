-
Falling ice and high winds have shut down the Mackinac Bridge for a second time this week. The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the 5-mile-long bridge…
-
Michigan's wind-generated power woes are not over yet. Major energy providers Consumer's Energy and DTE Energy announced Thursday that more than 800,000…
-
High winds have been punching Michigan squarely in the nose today.“I was seeing the strongest winds I’ve ever seen in my 35 years as a meteorologist in…
-
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) - Storms carrying strong winds and rain have pounced on Michigan, cutting power in some areas, snapping trees and knocking over…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan utilities are bracing for extremely strong winds, a year after a storm put thousands of people in the dark at Christmas. DTE…
-
Just when you thought the weather was finally getting better, Michigan proves you wrong. As of 11:00 a.m., high winds and downed power lines Monday…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of strong thunderstorms starting Saturday night through Sunday in much of southern…