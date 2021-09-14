-
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge will get underway as soon as next week, as Canadian officials have reached a final deal with the…
As construction begins this fall on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Michigan and Canadian officials say they’ll continue to engage affect residents…
The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has made a long-awaited announcement about the private contractor that will build the new Gordie Howe International…
There was a story in the Windsor Star recently about delays to the new bridge project between Detroit and Windsor. Anne Jarvis from the Windsor Star…
After years of legal battles and disagreement, peace between the proponents and opponents of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project may be…
There has been plenty of legal wrangling over Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun’s desire to block the new Gordie Howe Bridge and build a second bridge…
It doesn't look like the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is going to have trouble finding companies to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge between…
The proposed new bridge linking Detroit and Windsor is taking an important step today. The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority says it is asking for major…