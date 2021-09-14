winter sports

-
Today on Stateside, Michigan has reached over one million COVID-19 vaccinations. We explore what this milestone means, and the work ahead. Plus, the…
-
From the ski slopes to the snow trails, decreased snowfall and heightened risk of COVID-19 has made this winter season a strange one for many Michiganders…
-
Eli Brown spent years training for the Winter Olympics, and now he’s finally going. But Brown isn’t competing as an athlete. Instead, he’s making sure the…
-
Some hate the snow, others love it, but there is no arguing that snow has been the mother of invention for many a Michigander. Case in point: Snurfing.…
-
Many call skiing to mind, or ice skating, when thinking about winter in Michigan. A growing number of Michiganders, however, envision a team of dogs…
-
The largest ski jump structure in the world is located, not in Bavaria, not in Switzerland, not even Scandinavia.It's Ironwood's Copper Peak in the Upper…
-
Frida Waara takes on Marquette winters with gusto. She spoke with Stateside host Cyndy Canty about the “fantastic” season and the UP 200 Dog Sledding…
-
"Water Winter Wonderland" was proudly printed on Michigan license plates in the boom-time Sixties.That slogan told the truth, we're an honest to goodness…
-
When you think “surfing,” you probably think sunshine, “Aloha!” and warm beaches with palm trees. You probably don’t think winter, icebergs, and Lake…
-
In less than two weeks on March 10th, the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships will begin in London, Ontario.That means the eyes of the world will be…