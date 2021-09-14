-
The National Weather Service is predicting a massive storm across the Midwest this weekend. In Michigan, a variety of snow, freezing rain, and flood…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Grand Rapids, qualifying the city for additional assistance as it copes with power outages and…
The City of Grand Rapids will run an Emergency Operations Center through the weekend to manage the response to this week’s storms.Areas in and around…
The snowflakes fell one by one at first, but then their numbers increased, two by two, 10 by 10, then more than I could possibly count.If I let go of the…
Winter is upon us and we barely had time to dig our mittens out of that box in the basement.Our compatriots in the Northwoods are being hammered by an…
Lots of us have made the rueful observation that it's pretty sad when we think of 28 degrees as warm weather.But that's what we've come to in this cold…
The most recent winter storm on the National Weather Service's radar is on her way. The Weather Channel named her Electra. This is what she looks…
Here’s the good news.The snow and ice that shut down many Michigan schools this morning are on their way out as temperatures are expected to rise to the…
Santorum makes stops in West MichiganMichigan Radio's Lindsey Smith reports Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum made stops in Muskegon, Holland,…
Northern and western Michigan are in the path of a winter storm that's expected to bring more than a foot of snow and winds gusts of up to 50 miles per…