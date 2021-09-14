-
State wildlife officials say the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains “healthy and stable.”The Department of Natural Resources completed its…
The U.S. House has passed a bill to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator…
A new lawsuit is seeking to compel the federal government to come up with a national plan to protect the gray wolf, including those in the Upper…
Wolves are on the federal endangered species list. If they are ever taken off the list, the legislation would allow them to be hunted. Two years ago,…
The ballot recount in Michigan is over. This time, it’s for good.This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and Michigan Radio senior news…
Wolf hunting is back on the agenda for Michigan’s legislature. The Senate passed a bill Thursday that would legalize wolf hunting in Michigan, if the…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Michigan is joining the federal government in appealing a decision that restores legal protections for gray wolves in the western…
Gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region went back on the federal endangered species list last December. That's when a federal judge vacated the U.S.…
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Wolf attacks in Michigan's Upper Peninsula killed at least 26 cattle and 17 hunting dogs last year.MLive.com says the numbers…
Ron Kagan has been head of the Detroit Zoo for more than 20 tumultuous years. During that time, he fought off an effort by Detroit City Council to close…