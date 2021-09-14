-
Minnesota-based 3M will pay $55 million to Wolverine Worldwide to address PFAS contamination in Kent County.Wolverine Worldwide is based in Rockford. It…
Federal district judge Janet Neff approved a settlement agreement between the state of Michigan, two Kent County townships, and Wolverine Worldwide. She…
The state of Michigan is suing 17 defendants seeking damages for widespread PFAS contamination. The defendants include industrial giants 3M and DuPont.…
Michigan’s efforts to combat PFAS contamination could get a boost from a bill up for a vote on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives. PFAS are a…
Today on Stateside, we talk to Paul Mitchell, who represents Michigan’s 10th District, about his view on the impeachment proceedings against President…
Wolverine Worldwide says it will pay nearly $70 million to build municipal water systems in two communities affected by PFAS contamination. The company…
In the past several years, dozens of communities across Michigan have learned their drinking water is contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl…
A secret federal hearing will determine whether Wolverine Worldwide has to extend municipal water to residents whose groundwater was contaminated by the…
The EPA has ordered a West Michigan shoe manufacturer to excavate part of the Rogue River.Wolverine Worldwide used products containing chemicals,…
Plainfield Township could end up paying millions of dollars more than it though due to PFAS.Residents of Plainfield Township in Kent County, north of…