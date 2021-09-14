-
A state senate committee Wednesday approved a resolution to push state wildlife officials to authorize a wolf hunting season this year. The resolution by…
Gray wolves were removed from the federal endangered species list officially in January. Now, state senators have proposed a resolution calling on the…
Isle Royale National Park is reporting at least two new wolf pups have been born on the island.The park has so far transported 19 wolves to the island in…
Wolves on Isle Royale have begun to hunt and travel as a group. It’s part of a process park officials say could eventually lead to the formation of the…
Today on Stateside, what newly-released emails between state officials reveal about the behind-the-scenes negotiations that allowed federally-protected…
Bouncing along a sodden farm pasture, Brad Johnson stopped his state vehicle when he came upon the newborn calf, or what remained of it.The veteran…
A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.Officials said Wednesday the…
Moose populations are still going wild on Isle Royale, but wildlife managers hope moving some additional wolves in will help restore some balance.Michigan…
In late February, four Canadian wolves were captured and then released onto Isle Royale National Park in a continued effort to grow the current wolf…
A new lawsuit is seeking to compel the federal government to come up with a national plan to protect the gray wolf, including those in the Upper…