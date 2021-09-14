-
State Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) has introduced a bill to create a committee overseeing conditions at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility…
A federal judge will decide if a proposed settlement can resolve a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.The lawsuit…
The ongoing state budget fight between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature has left a lot in limbo. The State Department of Corrections…
On a weekday in September, well before sunrise, I arrived at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti with Michigan Radio Morning Edition producer Lauren Talley and intern Katie Raymond.
The State Senate proposed reducing funding for Michigan prisons, because the number of prisoners in the state continues to decline. But MDOC officials are…
A federal civil lawsuit claims that state prison guards joked and made a bet on whether an inmate would try to kill herself before she took her own life.…
State police are requesting a warrant as a result of their investigation into the death of Janika Edmond, a 25-year-old inmate who apparently hung herself…
Some inmates at Michigan's only women's prison are being housed in converted television rooms and offices. But Michigan Department of Corrections…