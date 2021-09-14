-
Thousands of people flooded the state Capitol lawn today to participate in the second-annual Women’s March.Last year’s rally theme was mostly resistance…
-
The organizers of the Women's March are holding the inaugural Women's Convention at the Cobo Center in Detroit. It starts today and runs through the…
-
DETROIT - Rose McGowan is scheduled to make her first public remarks since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.McGowan is slated to deliver…
-
Women and men across Michigan rallied today in support of International Women's Day, as well as "A Day Without a Woman."An event at Eastern Michigan…
-
The organizers of last month's Women’s March on Washington are out to prove that it wasn't just a one-off event.A second "action" is in the works,…
-
Washington D.C. officials say half a million people marched in the nation’s capitol on Saturday. Another one million people joined rallies around the…
-
Holding a sign that read “First protest since Vietnam”, protestor Becky Melarba of Charlotte, Michigan said she decided to join the protest at the steps…
-
From Detroit to Kalamazoo, thousands of people have turned out at rallies for women's rights, social causes and peace. The marches were in response to the…
-
Less than a day after President Trump's inauguration, protesters are taking to the streets to oppose his policies. Between a rally and a march, they aim to call attention to a broad list of demands.
-
Several students worked diligently on signs and hats to carry and wear in Saturday's Women's March on Lansing. It's a sister march to a larger event…