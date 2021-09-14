women's rights

-
The nation's oldest documented structure built for women, by women, was a lending library right here in Michigan. The Kalamazoo Ladies Library Association…
-
DETROIT - Rose McGowan is scheduled to make her first public remarks since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.McGowan is slated to deliver…
-
Attention businesses and organizations in West Michigan: women of color are more than ready, willing and able to take on leadership roles.That's the…
-
Washington D.C. officials say half a million people marched in the nation’s capitol on Saturday. Another one million people joined rallies around the…
-
One hundred years ago, three women took a cross-country road trip from San Francisco to Washington DC to collect half a million signatures demanding…
-
Almost six years ago, Michigan’s only women’s prison settled a huge lawsuit after officers raped multiple female inmates. Changes have been made since…
-
A new art project that's made a stop in Michigan is trying to empower women and value girls by recognizing their potential. Girl Noticed has a message and…
-
The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) of the Michigan State Police has launched a new state initiative to involve the trucking industry in…
-
Thanks to a new package of laws that took effect last week, Michigan has a tougher new approach to human trafficking and the sex trade.Bridgette Carr, a…
-
Giving women a stronger voice in Michigan is the goal of a new coalition.MI-Lead is composed of more than 30 organizations, from civil liberties and…