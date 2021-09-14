-
A recent NPR/ProPublica investigation calls the nation's worker's compensation laws a "grand bargain" between workers and their employers. It's supposed…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Changes in how doctors are paid for treating some injured employees covered by workers' compensation are expected to address the…
FLINT (AP) - A worker's compensation claim in Michigan could require a full tank of gas. The Michigan Supreme Court says a person injured on the job has…
Union leaders are applauding a promise by state Democratic lawmakers to reinstate workplace safety regulations in Michigan.The names of dozens of Michigan…
State lawmakers are grappling with an issue that pits Michigan’s firefighters against insurance companies.A bill before the Senate Judiciary committee…
Governor Rick Snyder signed major changes to employer paid benefits into law yesterday.The changes will limit how much an injured worker can be…
The Michigan legislature has passed a bill that would make major changes to the state’s workers' compensation law.Under the new bill, insurance companies…
Potential large-scale changes to Michigan's workers' compensation laws now hinge on a stroke of Governor Rick Snyder's pen.The Associated Press reports…
Major changes proposed to Michigan’s workers compensation system are on their way to Governor Rick Snyder for his approval.The legislation would allow…