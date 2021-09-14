-
A new report from the AFL-CIO says 134 Michigan workers died on the job in 2015, while 96,000 suffered workplace-related injuries or illnesses.Those…
An annual report from the Michigan Occupation Safety and Health Administration says 29 workers lost their lives on job sites this year.The most recent…
This week marks the 45th anniversary of Dr. Alice Hamilton’s death.Hamilton was a leading expert in the field of occupational health and a pioneer in…
A new report says work-place deaths in Michigan are on the decline.But work related homicides are rising.Michigan State University’s annual report finds…
A Michigan plastics company is facing $558,000 in fines for safety violations, including those that led to a worker's death.Last June, Grand Rapids…
FLINT (AP) - A worker's compensation claim in Michigan could require a full tank of gas. The Michigan Supreme Court says a person injured on the job has…
Union leaders are applauding a promise by state Democratic lawmakers to reinstate workplace safety regulations in Michigan.The names of dozens of Michigan…
The number of people who died on the job in Michigan increased in 2010. Michigan State University researchers track workplace deaths. Researcher Ken…